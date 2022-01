Sri Lanka Army (SLA) with the sponsorship of ‘Loved Charity’ Organization donated a stock of accessories and essentials recently to Children’s Homes in Mullaitivu during a brief event graced by Commander Security Force Headquarters - Mullaitivu (SFHQ-MLT) Maj. Gen. Sanjaya Wanasinghe.

The Army sources said 59 Division of the SFHQ-MLT in its community project made the donation beneficial to more than 115 children of Bharathi Children’s Home and Ladani Children’s Home.

The donation included electric appliances, accessories, clothes, dry rations, etc, the SLA stated.

General Officer Commanding, 59 Division Maj. Gen. C.D. Sooriya Bandara, senior officers and ‘Loved Charity’ Manager Mr Pasindu were also present at the occasion.