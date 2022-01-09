364 recruits of Navy’s 243rd intake pass out in Poonewa

Three hundred and sixty four (364) regular and volunteer recruits of the 243rd intake of Sri Lanka Navy, upon completion of their basic training, passed out in a colourful ceremony held at the main parade ground of SLNS Shiksha, Poonewa on 08th January 2022.

Commander North Central Naval Area, Rear Admiral Bandula Seenarathna graced the passing out parade as the Chief Guest. He also gave away awards to the recruits who stood out exhibiting excellent performances during the basic training period.

Accordingly, Recruit INS Gunawardana was adjudged the Best Recruit of the 243rd intake and Recruit KHTS Wickramasinghe won the award for the Recruit with the Highest Aggregate in all subjects. Meanwhile, Recruit MASD Weerasinghe earned the award for the Best Marksman where the trophy for the Best Sportsman went to Recruit NPT Saranga. The ‘Perakumba’ Division was selected as the Best Division of the 243rd intake. The colourful event was made more attractive by sparkling performances of the Navy Band and Cultural Troupe.

The proceedings of the event had been organized adhering to COVID-19 protocols to prevent possibilities of transmission of the pandemic. Members of Maha Sangha, religious dignitaries of other faiths, Commandant SLNS Shiksha, Commodore Waruna Ferdinandus and senior navy officers, officers from sister services and parents of the newly passed out recruits were present on this occasion.