A beach cleaning programme held coinciding with VNF Annual Camp

Coinciding with the Annual Camp of Volunteer Naval Force (VNF), a beach cleaning programme was held at the Uswetakeiyawa Beach on 09th January 2022.

The Navy is constantly contributing to beach clean-up programmes to prevent plastic and polythene waste from entering the ocean. As an extension of these initiatives, the naval personnel attending the VNF Annual Camp 2022 carried out this beach cleaning drive, under the guidance of Commandant Volunteer Naval Force, Rear Admiral Senake Senavirathne. The voluntary contribution of naval personnel ensured the cleanliness of the beach area which had been polluted with plastic and polythene waste.

The programme was conducted adhering to COVID-19 protocols and Sri Lanka Navy is quite prepared to make its contribution for similar programmes in the future as well.