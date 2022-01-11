The grand celebrations of ‘EXPO National Day of Sri Lanka’ at EXPO 2020, Dubai

The EXPO National Day of Sri Lanka was celebrated on 3 January 2022 at Al Wasl Plaza at the Expo 2020 in Dubai.

A delegation headed by Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Prof. G.L. Peiris attended the National Day official ceremony at Expo 2020 together with Minister of Tourism Prasanna Ranatunga,, State Minister of Gem and Jewellery Related Industries Lohan Ratwatte, Member of Parliament Madura Vithanage, Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage, and Consul General of Sri Lanka to Dubai and Northern Emirates Nalinda Wijerathna. The UAE delegation was headed by Minister of State of the United Arab Emirates Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh.

The official ceremony started with the flag hoisting and playing of National Anthems of both the UAE and Sri Lanka. In his opening remarks the Minister of State Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh,, warmly welcomed the Sri Lanka delegation and expressed the UAE government’s appreciation for Sri Lanka’s successful participation at Expo 2020.

Addressing the gathering Foreign Minister G.L. Peiris of Sri Lanka elaborated the timely importance of Sri Lanka’s participation at Expo 2020 to brand Sri Lanka not only as a tourist destination but also as a platform to promote exports, including value-added products, gems and jewelry as well as industrial and manufactured products. The official ceremony concluded with a colourful cultural performance by the Channa-Upuli dance troupe.

At the end of the official ceremony both the delegations visited the Sri Lanka Pavilion and UAE pavilion and the formal programme was concluded with the signing of the book of honour by the Foreign Minister.

A media conference chaired by Minister of Tourism Prasanna Ranatunga with the Consul General of Sri Lanka, and the Chairperson of the Sri Lanka Tourism was also held parallel to the official celebrations with the participation of international media representatives.

Vice Chairman of Airport and Aviation Services Rajiv Sooriyaarachchi, Chairman of Laksala, Lakmal Wickramarachchi, Chairman of Gem and Jewellery Authority Thilak Weerasinghe and a team of local media representatives also joined the Sri Lanka Day celebrations at Expo 2020 in Dubai at the invitation of the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau.