Sri Lanka to host Asian Development Bank Annual Meeting in Colombo

the Asian Development Bank (ADB) which is scheduled to be held in Colombo on 2-5 May 2022.

Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage chaired a meeting on 11 January, 2022 at the Foreign Ministry to discuss arrangements for the upcoming Annual Meeting of

A high-level delegation from ADB led by ADB Secretary Muhammad Ehsan Khan, along with other high level officials at the ADB Resident office in Colombo, CEO of the ADB

Annual Meeting Secretariat Dr. Don S. Jayaweera, representatives of the Professional Conference Organizers (PCO) of the Annual Meeting, other senior officials of the Ministry

of Finance and the Foreign Ministry, attended the meeting.

Sri Lanka which is a founding member of the ADB will be only the second country in the South Asian region to host the prestigious Annual Meeting of the ADB. Over 3000

participants, including Ministers of Finance and Governors of Central Banks from 68 members of the ADB, are expected to attend this event which will be held at the BMICH,

Colombo.

The Foreign Ministry will lead the overall protocol arrangements for the Annual Meeting and coordinate bilateral engagements for the visiting dignitaries. The Foreign Secretary

pledged fullest support of the Foreign Ministry for the successful conduct of the event.

