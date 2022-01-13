Egyptian new Ambassador meets Defence Secretary

The new Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Sri Lanka, His Excellency Maged Mosleh paid a courtesy call on the Defence Secretary Gen. Kamal Gunaratne at the Defence Headquarters Complex, Sri Jayewardenepura, Kotte, (Jan 12).

Following a warm reception, the Sri Lankan Defence Secretary held cordial discussion with the Egyptian Ambassador on matters of bilateral importance and mutual relevance.

Following the meeting, Gen. Gunaratne presented the Egyptian Ambassador a gift and a book authored by him to mark the occasion.

The bilateral discussion was held in keeping with the healthcare procedures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

HE Moslesh as the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt based in Colombo presented his credentials to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the President’s House on Dec 21, 2021.

- Defence