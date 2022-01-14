‘Thai Pongal will help us forge ahead as a prosperous country’

Following is the message of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on the occasion of Thai Pongal.

“Thai Pongal, a festival celebrated with devotion by all Tamils, is a great festival based on showing gratitude. A special feature of this festival is the remembering of the strength and support given by the Sun God and nature in general for success in agricultural activities until up to the harvest.”

“Celebrated as Thai Pongal, meaning the first month and dawn according to the Hindu calendar, the festival showcases the religious, social and cultural ties of the Tamil people around the world.” “Sri Lanka is a country rich in cultural ties, with people of different religions and nationalities speaking different languages living here. That is why we must all come forward as children of the same mother, realizing the social meaning of such a great day in life.”

“Despite the difficulties, we as a Government have been able to fulfill our responsibility to protect the lives of the people of the country due to the systematic implementation of the vaccination programme.”

“As a result, your cultural ties will no longer be limited in the face of the pandemic, and we must move into the future with the determination to face challenges.”

“It is my belief that the meaning of Thai Pongal will also be of great help in achieving the noble goal of forging ahead in the world as a prosperous country.”

“In a grateful society your fresh hopes will come to fruition.” “I wish you all a Happy Thai Pongal, a day on which the wishes of all Tamil people are fulfilled.”

- Daily news