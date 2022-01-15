Navy run COVID – 19 vaccination centres opened in Colombo and Welisara

Two Navy manned COVID-19 vaccination centres commenced operation at the Keththarama Maha Viharaya in Colombo and Nawaloka Ground in Welisara (Jan 14). According to Sri Lanka Navy media, the two centres began the inoculation drive supporting the COVID-19 vaccination programme carried out by the Armed Forces.

Navy says, the vaccination centre at the Keththarama Maha Viharaya will administer the Pfizer vaccine as the booster dose to those who have received the first and second doses of any vaccine for COVID-19. The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine is also given here to individuals between the ages of 16 and 20 and those between the ages of 18 and 20 who have received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine are also given the second dose of the same vaccine.

The vaccine centre in operation at the Nawaloka Ground will administer the Pfizer vaccine as the booster dose to people who have completed both the first and second doses of any COVID-19 vaccine and the first dose of the same jab (Pfizer) is given to people between the ages of 12 and 20, it says.

Those between the ages of 18 and 20, who have received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, can also have the second dose of the same vaccine administered from the centre in Welisara. The first and second doses of the Sinopharm vaccine are also given to people over 20 years of age at this cemntre, it further says.

The Colombo Keththarama Maha Viharaya vaccination centre will be open to the public from 8.00 am to 3.00 pm while the centre at Nawaloka Ground in Welisara will function from 9.00 am to 3.00 pm for the next few days, it says.

Navy says that operations at the vaccinations centres will be carried out in keeping with COVID-19 health protocols.

People are encouraged to attend the vaccination centres and get their required doses as necessary.