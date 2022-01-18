Demise of Consul General of Sri Lanka in Milan Visharada Neela Wickramasinghe

The Foreign Ministry regrets to announce, with profound sorrow, the death of Consul General of Sri Lanka in Milan Visharada D.D. Neela Wickramasinghe, who passed away in Milan, Italy on Monday 17 January 2022, due to a sudden illness.

The remains of the late Consul General Wickramasinghe is currently at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan and will be repatriated to Sri Lanka upon completion of relevant formalities, in coordination with the authorities in Italy and Sri Lanka.

Late Visharada Neela Wickramasinghe assumed duties as the Consul-General of Sri Lanka in Milan, Italy on 29 December 2021.

The Foreign Ministry wishes to extend its sincere condolences to the family of late Consul General Wickramasinghe, as well as to those who mourn her passing at this time of grief.



Foreign Ministry

Colombo

18 January, 2022