The Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation is located on 3.37 hectares of land in Torrington Square, Colombo 7. The legal ownership of the land has not yet been transferred to the

corporation. All parties, including the Urban Development Authority, have agreed to transfer the land to the Rupavahini Corporation. Accordingly, the cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal presented by Hon. Minister of Mass Media and Information to transfer the relevant land to the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation.