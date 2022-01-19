Sri Lanka Navy conducts naval exercises with German and JMSDF ships

Sri Lanka Navy conducted successful naval exercises with the German Navy’s FFGH (123 Class) frigate ‘BAYERN’, arrived in Colombo on 15th January 2022, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) ships ‘URAGA’, and ‘HIRADO’ which arrived in Trincomalee on 16th January, on official visits.

Having conducted these naval exercises respectively off the Western and the Eastern Coasts of the country, the ships departed the island on 18th January.

The Commanding Officer of the visiting German Navy frigate, Commander (Senior Grade) KALSKI Tilo called on the Deputy Chief of Staff and Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Upul De Silva at the Western Naval Command Headquarters on 17th January. Meanwhile, Commander Minesweeper Division One of the JMSDF, Captain NOGUCHI Yasushi and two Commanding Officers of ‘URAGA’, and ‘HIRADO’ conducted a virtual discussion with Commander Eastern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Sanjeewa Dias on 17th January.

During these visits, ships’ crew members took part in several programmes organized by the Sri Lanka Navy, adhering to COVID-19 protocols. Those engagements also helped exchange of best practices and experience among each other.

The naval exercise between the German Navy frigate ‘BAYERN’ and SLNS Sayurala was conducted in seas off Colombo whereas JMSDF ships ‘URAGA’, and ‘HIRADO’ with SLNS Sagara carried out the naval exercise off the eastern coast today (18th January). Among the exercises worked off, Divisional Tactics (DIVTACS), Station Keeping and maneuvering exercises were chief. After successful conduct of these exercises the visiting ships departed the island.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Navy bade customary farewell to the departing German and JMSDF ships in accordance with naval traditions.

SL Navy