Bangladesh’s Chief of Naval Staff Extends Courtesies to General Shavendra Silva

The Chief of Naval Staff of the Bangladesh Navy, Admiral M. Shaheen Iqbal, now in Sri Lanka on a goodwill visit yesterday (19) arrived at the Army HQ to pay courtesies to the Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army, General Shavendra Silva.

The red carpet welcome, amidst fluttering Sri Lanka Army flags commenced no sooner than his motorcade reached the main entrance where a neatly-dressed and colourful Guard Turnout saluted him in conformity with military traditions. The Commanding Officer at the Army HQ Battalion, Brigadier Indika Perera received the day’s protagonist at first.

On entering the Commander’s secretariat compound, he was formally received to the complex by the Adjutant General, Major General Deepal Pussella and invited to review the Guard of Honour, presented on his behalf and take the salute. The Guard of Honour parade, accorded by troops of the Sri Lanka Artillery with Regimental Colours added dignity and recognition to the occasion.

The Parade Commander, Captain E.T.K Ediriweera after reporting it accompanied the day’s Chief Guest, together with the Adjutant General for review of the dignified military honours before he was ushered to the special dais to take the salute.

At the main entrance to the Commander’s secretariat, his host, General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army warmly received Bangladesh’s Chief of Naval Staff and introduced Principal Staff Officers and Senior Officers at the Army Headquarters to the visiting Chief of Naval Staff.

The day’s visitor was afterwards invited to pose for a few group photos with the host and all Principal Staff Officers at the Army Headquarters in order to immortalize the memory of his visit to the new Army Headquarters.

During the cordial meeting that ensued at the Commander’s office, both Bangladesh Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal and General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army shared views on current maritime issues, general matters of concern to both organizations, global dimensions, related to naval industry, etc.

In his capacity as the Chief of Defence Staff, he gratefully acknowledged the sustained support being given to the Sri Lanka Navy by the Bangladesh Navy in terms of training, technology, practical coastal support network, etc and the support all the time made available to Sri Lanka in general in times of difficulties. He also spoke of the cooperation, being extended all the time to the Sri Lanka Army, too.

General Shavendra Silva also thanked the Bangladesh Navy Chief for his visit to Sri Lanka and the Army HQ and expressed his deep appreciation for all the support, being given to Sri Lankan armed forces as a true neighbour in the region.

Adding a symbolic value to his visit to the Army HQ, General Shavendra Silva awarded a special memento to the visiting Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, Chief of Naval Staff of Bangladesh. The gesture was reciprocated.

Prior to his exit, he left a couple of complimentary comments in the VIP visitors’ book at the Commander’s office.

Here follows a brief profile of Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, Chief of Naval Staff of Bangladesh Navy:

Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, NBP, NUP, ndc, afwc, psc assumed the command of the Bangladesh Navy as the 16th Chief of Naval Staff on 25th July 2020. Prior to this appointment, Admiral Shaheen was serving as Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) at Naval Headquarters. Throughout his long and illustrious 40-year career, he has demonstrated exemplary military acumen and has commanded all major Navy ships, establishments and HQ appointments with utmost success. He is highly regarded for his dedication, professionalism and honesty amongst officers and sailors at all levels.

The Admiral received numerous commendations from the Chief of Naval Staff and Administrative Authorities in recognition of his outstanding professional excellence in the Bangladesh Navy. He was adorned with the highest achievement awards in the Navy, namely “Nou Bahini Padak” (NBP)- for outstanding contribution for BN development, “Nou Utkorsho Padak” (NUP) - for his outstanding academic and professional course performance.

Admiral Shaheen has attained extensive education and training in military strategies, combat and tactics both at home and abroad. Some of his major courses include “International Surface Warfare Course” in USA, “Officers Weapon & Tactics Course” with Bangladesh Army and specialized on “Anti-Submarine Warfare” from India. He is a graduate of “Naval Staff College”, USA. Later, he completed “Armed Forces War Course” (AFWC), “National Defence Course” (NDC) and Capstone Course from National Defence College, Bangladesh. He has also successfully completed “Combined Force Maritime Component Commander Flag Officers’ Course” (CFMCC) in the US.

The Admiral, a passionate seafarer, proved himself worthy of being entrusted with the command responsibilities from the very early stage of his career in the Navy. He has successfully commanded ships of all sizes including Frigates, Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV), Large Patrol Craft (LPC), Minesweeper, Patrol Craft (PC), Fast Attack Crafts including - Missile and Torpedo Boats. He has also held Navy’s top command posts as Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Operations), Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Personnel), Commander Chattogram Naval Area (COMCHIT), Commodore Commanding Khulna (COMKHUL) as well as commanded major administrative and training bases including BNS TITUMIR and School of Maritime Warfare and Tactics (SMWT). Besides, he has served as Director Naval Operations (DNO) and Director Naval Intelligence (DNI) at the Naval Headquarters. Additionally, he was also appointed as Director, National Security Intelligence (NSI), where he successfully fulfilled a number of important national responsibilities.

On behalf of the Bangladesh Navy, Admiral Shaheen spearheaded the entire Bhasan Char project to rehabilitate Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals (FDMNs) during their influx in 2017 and played an instrumental role in its implementation. Besides, he also played a significant role in facilitating the overall visit of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) delegation regarding maritime boundary delimitation in 2013.

Admiral Shaheen has extensively represented Bangladesh Navy (BN) overseas, including several international seminars. He led many high-level operational and training delegations. He has also led the BN delegation during several international naval exercises and headed the Bangladesh Navy team during the ship acceptance of Corvettes and Frigates. He is a proud "Blue Flag" bearer as a member of the UN in Iraq.

Admiral Shaheen Iqbal is married to Mrs Monira Rowshan Akhter, who is serving as President, Bangladesh Navy Family Welfare Association and Ladies’ Club. Their only son Muntasir Mamun Iqbal, is presently serving as Director (Institutional Ranking Cell) & Senior Lecturer in the Department of Economics at North South University and his wife, Nabila Hossain Purno, as a Programme Analyst at UNFPA. Admiral Shaheen Iqbal is fond of travelling, gardening and reading books. He appreciates good music and enjoys golf and tennis.

SL Army