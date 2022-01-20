Monetary and other policy measures are expected to strengthen the macroeconomic stability

In consideration of the current and expected macroeconomic developments, the Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, at its meeting held on 19 January 2022, decided to adopt several policy measures with the view to strengthening macroeconomic stability. Accordingly, the Monetary Board decided to:

a) increase the Standing Deposit Facility Rate (SDFR) and the Standing Lending Facility Rate (SLFR) of the Central Bank by 50 basis points each, to 5.50 per cent and 6.50 per cent, respectively;

b) distribute the financing of essential import bills for fuel purchases among the licensed banks in proportion to their foreign exchange inflows;

c) mandate all registered tourist establishments to accept foreign exchange only in respect of services rendered to persons resident outside Sri Lanka;

d) extend the payment of an additional Rs. 8.00 per US dollar for workers’ remittances paid in addition to the incentive of Rs. 2.00 per US dollar offered under the “Incentive Scheme on Inward Workers’ Remittances” until 30 April 2022, reimburse the transaction cost borne by Sri Lankan migrant workers through the payment of Rs. 1,000 per transaction, when remitting money to rupee accounts via licensed banks and other formal channels with effect from 01 February 2022 and introduce higher interest rates for both foreign currency and rupee denominated deposits of migrant workers.

https://www.cbsl.gov.lk/sites/default/files/cbslweb_documents/press/pr/press_20220120_Monetary_Policy_Review_No_1_2022_e_S5kyr.pdf