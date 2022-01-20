MICE Tourism in Sri Lanka promoted in Indonesia

As part of the Economic Diplomacy initiatives undertaken by the Sri Lanka Embassy in Indonesia, a webinar to promote Sri Lanka as a MICE destination was held virtually on 12 January 2022 in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Convention Bureau. 25 Indonesian travel agents participated in the one and a half hour session and showed great interest in Sri Lanka for MICE tourism.

In her opening remarks, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Indonesia and ASEAN Yasoja Gunasekera emphasized that Sri Lanka is an ideal location for Indonesians to organize meetings, incentive travel, conventions and events since there are direct flights; the flight time is only 4 ½ hrs and Sri Lanka offers such a rich diversity of experiences.

General Manager of the Sri Lanka Convention Bureau Krishantha Fernando delivered a comprehensive presentation on the functions of the Sri Lanka Convention Bureau.

Chairman of the Indonesian Exhibition Companies Association Hosea Andreas Runkat expressed willingness to collaborate with Sri Lankan counterparts in promoting MICE tourism through mutually beneficial engagement.

Chief Executive Officer of the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall Sunil Dissanayake promoted BMICH as a MICE venue while Manager/ Indonesia of the Sri Lankan Airlines Amila Wijesekera described the variety of facilities offered by the Sri Lankan Airlines in the MICE Sector. Committee Member of the Sri Lanka Association of Professional Conference Dr. Shaffaath Amidon made a presentation on MICE industry of Sri Lanka.

Commercial Director of Hilton Sumal Fernando and a member of Hotel Association of Sri Lanka elaborated on the Sri Lanka hotel industry’s readiness to host MICE tourism followed by the presentation of Senior Manager of the SLCB Achini Dandunnage on the current travel guidelines applicable in Sri Lanka. Representing the Sri Lanka Association of Inbound Tour Operators Paddy Paul explored the opportunities available in Indonesia to promote Sri Lanka’s MICE industry.

At the end of the webinar, an interactive question and answer session was conducted where the Indonesian travel agents inquired on their concerns on MICE tourism sector in Sri Lanka.

Embassy of Sri Lanka

Jakarta