New members to serve in the Committee on Parliamentary Business appointed

The Hon. Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced to the House on January (20) that new members to serve in the Committee on Parliamentary Business has been appointed in terms of the provisions of Standing Order 115 of the Parliament and the motion agreed to by Parliament.

Accordingly, the Speaker as the Chair, the Deputy Speaker, the Deputy Chairperson of Committees, the Leader of the House of Parliament, the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, the Chief Government Whip and the Chief Opposition Whip, and 21 other members were appointed as members of this Committee.



.The Hon. Speaker nominated 20 Members of Parliament today and one more will be appointed in the future.



The names of the Members of Parliament nominated today are as follows: Hon. Chamal Rajapaksa, Hon. Nimal Siripala de Silva, Hon. (Prof.) G. L. Peiris, Hon. Douglas Devananda, Hon. Dullas Alahapperuma, Hon. Wimal Weerawansa, Hon. Basil Rohana Rajapaksa, Hon. Mahinda Amaraweera, Hon. Vasudeva Nanayakkara, Hon. Prasanna Ranatunga, Hon. M. U. M. Ali Sabry, Hon. Gayantha Karunatilleka, Hon. Rauff Hakeem, Hon. Anura Dissanayaka, Hon. Dilan Perera, Hon. Rishad Bathiudeen, Hon. R. M. Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Hon. Mano Ganesan, Hon. G. G. Ponnambalam, Hon. M. A. Sumanthiran.