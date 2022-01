Mainly dry weather will prevail over most parts of the Island.

Fairly cold weather can be expected during the early morning.

There is a possibility of ground frost in some places in the Nuwara-Eliya district at the early hours of the morning.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-Central and Uva provinces and in Kurunegala, Galle and Matara districts during the morning.