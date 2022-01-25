Sri Lankan Sapphires Highlighted at the Sri Lanka Embassy in China

Sponsored by the ‘LARWINER - Gem Art Jewellery’, a range of stunning Sri Lankan blue sapphires and other coloured stones were displayed. Around 100 invited guests including many elite dealers attended the event. "LARWINER - Gem Art Jewelry” sought to promote Sri Lanka's superb sapphires and also the gem industry.

The Embassy has been organizing a range of events in conjunction with the celebration of the 65th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations and the 70th Anniversary of the Rubber-Rice Pact. Earlier, a well-attended tourism event and a media event were hosted at the Embassy.

The Ambassador of Sri Lanka to China Dr. Palitha Kohona while welcoming the guests, explained the history of Sri Lankan gem trade and the mining process, cutting, polishing and jewellery making. He invited the guests to visit Sri Lanka to witness these for themselves. The Ambassador said that mini exhibitions of this nature will be organized in the future as well and hoped that exhibitors from Sri Lanka also will participate.

Proprietor of the LARWINER Mei Mei said that she has been importing coloured gemstones from Sri Lanka for a long time and found that these were of very high quality compared to the gemstones from other countries. Especially, the sapphires, from Sri Lanka were of superb quality and more than 90% the stones sold in China were the top sapphires from Sri Lanka.

The LARWINER Exhibition gave the audience the opportunity to understand officially certified sapphires and other coloured gemstones of Sri Lanka.

During the Exhibition, there was a lucky draw where many participants won precious jewellery gifted by LARWINER. The Exhibition was concluded with a lavish Sri Lankan style dinner offered to all the participants by the Ambassador.

Embassy of Sri Lanka

Beijing