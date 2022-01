The human remains of the late Consul General of Sri Lanka in Milan Visharada Neela Wickramasinghe, who passed away on 17 January, 2022 due to a sudden illness will be repatriated to Sri Lanka on 27 January, 2022.

The family members of late Consul General Wickramasinghe will receive the remains at the BIA.

The Foreign Ministry is coordinating the repatriation process in consultation with the Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Milan.

Foreign Ministry

Colombo

25 January, 2022