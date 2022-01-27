Parliament to convene from February 8 th to 11 th

Parliament is scheduled to convene from February 8 th to 11 th , the Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake said. The decision was taken at the Committee on Parliamentary Business held on January 21 st .

Accordingly, from February 08 th to the 10 th , time have been allotted from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. for Questions for Oral Answers.

Second Reading of Two Regulations under the National Medicines Regulatory Authority Act No. 5 of 2015 and the Mahapola Higher Education Scholarship Trust Fund (Amendment) Bill will be taken up for debate on February 8 th from 11.00 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. Following the business of the Government, the Sri Shakysinharama Viharastha Karyasadhaka Sanvidanaya (Incorporation) Bill to be moved to the Legislative Standing Committee after the second reading.

It was also decided to proceed with the Second Reading of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines Bill, Judicature (Amendment) Bill, Civil Procedure Code (Amendment) Bill to be taken up for debate on February 9 th from 11.00 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.

On February 10 th , the Second Reading of the Provincial Councils (Transfer of Stamp Duty) (Amendment) Bill, Special Goods and Services Tax Bill, Value Added Tax

(Amendment) Bill, Regulations under the Imports and Exports (Control) Act, No. 1 of 1969 has been scheduled to be taken up for debate. From the 8 th to the 10 th , Time has been allotted from 4.50 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. for Motion at the Adjournment Time and from 4.30 p.m. to 4.50 p.m. time has been set aside for Questions at the Adjournment Time.

The Secretary General stated that the Committee on Parliamentary Business has decided to set aside February 11 th for the Vote of Condolence on the late Hon. Mangala Samaraweera, ex MP. Accordingly, time will not be allotted for Questions for Oral Answers and Questions at the Adjournment Time on the said date.