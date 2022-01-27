Sri Lankans living in KSA donate medical equipments

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Riyadh coordinated the shipment of medical equipments to Sri Lanka with the support of Sri Lankan Airlines on 20 January 2022.

These equipments are donations by the Sri Lankan community living in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia which was coordinated and facilitated by Sri Lanka Cultural Forum in Riyadh on the request of the Embassy. The donation included nine units of Mini Oxygen Concentrators which worth around 1.2 million Sri Lankan rupees.

The Embassy greatly appreciates the noble gesture of Sri Lankan community in KSA and the Sri Lanka Cultural Forum in Riyadh for the timely donation that would help to save

precious lives in Sri Lanka during these difficult times.

Embassy of Sri Lanka

Riyadh