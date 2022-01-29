Sri Lankas Representative to Palestine meets with Minister of Health of the State of Palestine, Dr. Mai Al-Kailah

Sri Lanka's Representative to Palestine, Nawalage Bennet Cooray met with the Minister of Health of the State of Palestine in Ramallah on 20 January 2022 and held discussions on the Covid - 19 situations of both Sri Lanka and Palestine. Dr. Mai Al - Kailah explained the vaccination programme in Palestine and presented facts and figures of the Palestinian people who have received two doses of vaccines as well as booster shots.

Representative Cooray spoke on the long relationship between the two countries and the support that Sri Lanka has extended to Palestine in all international forums. He stated that more than 85% of Sri Lanka has received double vaccinations.

The Minister of Health stated that the Palestinian government puts maximum effort to provide all Palestinians a healthy and descent life specially those who were directly infected by the Pandemic. Representative Cooray suggested to create a stronger link between the Health Ministries of both countries that could be beneficial to both through possible import and export of medicines.Dr. Mai Al - Kailah councluded the meeting by thanking the Government of Sri Lanka for the longstanding support extended to Palestine and its people.

Representative Office of Sri Lanka

Ramallah

28 January 2022