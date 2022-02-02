Ambassador Ameer Ajwad meets the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resource of Oman

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Sultanate of Oman Ameer Ajwad met the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources of the Sultanate Oman Dr. Saoud HamoodAhmed Al Habsi and discussed ways and means for the bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries which have common interest in promoting agricultural and fisheries cooperation.

They discussed specific areas for bilateral cooperation in the agriculture sector including food security, technical cooperation in coconut development, as well as the

fisheries sector including cooperation in fishing boat building. Concluding of an MoU in the field of agriculture with a view to exchanging expertise and experiences and establishing

links between the relevant sectors of both countries were also discussed.

Undersecretary to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources of Oman, Director International Cooperation Department Rahma N. Al Hajri, other officials of

Ministry and the First Secretary of the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Oman Dilini Abeysekara participated during the meeting.