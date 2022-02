The Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, General Manoj Mukund Naravane,in a Twitter message has conveyed his best wishes to Commander of the Sri Lankan Army, All Ranks, Veterans and families on account of the 74th National Independence Day of Sri Lanka.

Carrying a group photo of both Sri Lankan and Indian Army troops, the message has been posted to different foreign groups.

General Manoj Mukund Naravane, a few months back giving a fillip to existing sound relations between Sri Lanka Army and the Indian Army visited Sri Lanka at the invitation of General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army.