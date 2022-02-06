Armed Forces among Mourners on the Death of Ms Lata Mangeshkar, the Iconic 'Nightingale'



The Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army, General Shavendra Silva in a message of condolence, sent to India's Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Manoj Mukund Naravane on the death of India's legendary songstress, Ms Lata Mangeshkar, affectionately referred to as the 'Nightingale of India' maintains that her cultural ambassadorial contribution to the music industry has left an indelible milestone in the hearts of all Sri Lankans, including those of the armed forces who closely interact with Indian counterparts for exchange of professional career projects for so many years.

Late Lata Mangeshkar who had sung in more than thirty six languages and recorded some 30,000 plus songs honoured Sri Lanka by singing a couple of Sinhala songs, too which turned to be popular hits after they were released in Sri Lanka late in1950s and 1960s. "It is her musical tradition that impacted the whole of Asia, and Sri Lanka remains no exception. Her soothing universal voice that penetrated the hearts and minds of Sri Lankan music-lovers mesmerized people and that melodious voice would continue to reverberate through for generations since her iconic voice had no boundaries," General Shavendra Silva commented.

The condolence message has also been copied to His Excellency, Gopal Baglay, High Commissioner of India for Sri Lanka. The Indian government has declared two days of National Mourning from Sunday (6) during which the national flag would be flown at half-mast throughout the country. Her state funeral would take place in Mumbai on Sunday evening.

SL Army