February 08, 2022
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Implementation of the Unitary Digital Identity Framework for Sri Lanka

    February 08, 2022
    Implementation of the Unitary Digital Identity Framework for Sri Lanka

    Implementation of the Unitary Digital Identity Framework for Sri Lanka

    The Government has decided to prioritize the implementation of a Unitary Digital Identity Framework for Sri Lanka as a national level program. Under the proposed Unitary Digital
    Identity Framework, it is expected to introduce a personal identity verification device based on biometric data, a digital tool that can represent the identities of individuals in cyberspace, and the identification of individual identities that can be accurately verified in digital and physical environments by combining the two devices. During the bilateral talks between H.E.

     

    the President and the Prime Minister of India in December 2019, the Government of India agreed to provide a grant to implement the Unitary Digital Identity framework. Accordingly,
    Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal made by the President in his capacity as the Minister of Technology, to work towards the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to
    obtain the said grant and to implement the proposed project under that grant.

    « “Mathgamuwa Temple” of Malwathu Maha Vihara vested in Maha Sangha Construction of an organic fertilizer manufacturing platform for Mahaveli Knuckles Organic Agricultural Zone »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya