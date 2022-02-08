The Second Volume of the Parliamenthu Sara Sanhitha Academic Journal Launched under the Patronage of the Hon. Deputy Speaker.

The second volume of the Parliamenthu Sara Sanhitha Academic journal was launched Feb (08) under the patronage of Hon. Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, Deputy Speaker and the Chair of Committees.



A copy of the scholarly journal ''Parliamenthu Sara Sanhita'' was first presented to the Hon. Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, Deputy Speaker and the Chair of Committees by the Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake.



The copies of the journal were presented to Hon. Dinesh Gunawardena, Minister of Education and Leader of the House of Parliament and Hon. Dullas Alahapperuma, Minister of Mass Media.

Articles were called for the second volume of Parliamenthu Sara Sanhitha last year under the guidance of the Secretary General of the Parliament of Sri Lanka, Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake focusing on a number of areas.



This journal contains articles by a number of scholars representing the academic field under a wide range of disciplines such as the Legislative Process, Sustainable Development, Electoral System and its amendments, Parliamentary Reporting and Media, Public Outreach and the Trends in Sri Lankan Women's Politics. The Review Board comprised of Senior Professor Ratnasiri Arangala, University of Sri Jayewardenepura, Professor Ajantha Hapuarachchi, University of Colombo, Dr S. J. Yogarajah, University of Kelaniya, Dr. Tudor Weerasinghe, Sri Palee Campus, University of Colombo and senior lecturer WijayanandaRupasinghe, University of Kelaniya.

Parliamenthu Sara Sanhitha will be distributed to libraries and relevant stakeholders in future. Also, this journal can be obtained by contacting the Department of Communication of the Parliament of Sri Lanka.



Director Legislative Services and Acting Director for the Department of Communications Mr. H. E. Janakantha Silva announced the initiation of the third volume of the Parliamenthu Sara Sanhitha Refereed Academic Journal at this occasion. Accordingly, from (Feb 08) to April 24, papers will be called for the third volume under 11 subtopics falling under the main theme "Trends of Globalization, Anti-Globalization and Parliamentary Process". The event was attended by scholars representing the university sector, scholars from a number of other fields and heads of departments of Parliament.