Navy takes hold of 03 Indian poaching trawlers in Sri Lankan waters

In an operation conducted off the Delft Island in the dark hours of 07th February 2022, Sri Lanka Navy took hold of 03 Indian trawlers and 11 Indian fishermen for poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

Taking into account the impact of foreign fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters on the local fishing community and the sustainability of fishery resources of Sri Lanka, the Navy is conducting regular patrols and operations to curb illegal fishing activities in Sri Lankan waters.

In the operation, Fast Attack Craft of the 4th Fast Attack Flotilla in the Northern Naval Command seized 03 Indian trawlers for poaching in Sri Lankan waters close to the Delft Island in Jaffna, via International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). The Navy also nabbed 11 Indian fishermen aboard the poaching vessels which were engaging in the illegal fishing method known as ‘bottom trawling’.

The special operation was conducted adhering to COVID-19 protocols and arrangements are being made to hand over the Indian poaching vessels and fishermen held in the operation to relevant authorities.

Further, Sri Lanka Navy will continue to carry out regular operations to prevent illegal fishing practices and other illegal acts by foreign fishermen in Sri Lankan waters, with a view to protecting the fishery resources of the country and the livelihood of local fishermen.



