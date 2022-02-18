CONEX – 22 concludes on successful note

The fourth edition of Colombo Naval Exercise -2022 (CONEX-22), hosted by Sri Lanka Navy to further hone professionalism and experiences of naval personnel, concluded on a successful note on 14th February 2022.

The annual exercise organized under the guidance of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne was flagged off on 12th February onboard SLNS Gajabahu, under the patronage of Director General Operations, Rear Admiral Prasanna Mahawithana. The Sea Phase of the exercise was held on 13th and 14th February in seas off Colombo.

Meanwhile, action station, replenishment at sea (RAS), maneuvering exercises, visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS), day and night firing for surface and air targets, communication exercises etc. were key features of the exercise. The final day of CONEX – 22 was reviewed by Deputy Chief of Staff of the Navy and Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Upul De Silva and the fourth edition of CONEX – 22 drew to a close following the naval units involved in the exercise, steam past saluting him.

The Sri Lanka Navy, as the nation's First Line of Defence, is always committed to ensuring the security of Sri Lanka's maritime zone by performing its designated role and task. To this end, it is important to have well-trained and experienced men in the Navy and the best practices and experience gained through this nature of exercises are vital for them when engaging in high seas operations including drug busts. As usual the exercise was held on par with the standard of an international maritime exercise and it was also expected to enhance the operational efficiency of Sri Lanka Navy fleet to overcome common maritime challenges in the region.

The proceedings of the CONEX – 22 were organized adhering to COVID-19 protocols and the Naval Fleet Command played a key role in conducting each phase of the exercise.

SL Navy