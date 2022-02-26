Sri Lanka Deputy High Commission in Chennai issues 83 Birth Certificates and 208 Citizenship Certificates

Sri Lanka Deputy High Commission in Chennai has issued 83 Birth Certificates and 208 Citizenship Certificates at special consular camps organized at the Chancery premises on 15th & 23rd February, 2022.

In the special camp held on 15th February, 2022, 83 birth certificates were issued and applications for 64 citizenship certificates were accepted from Sri Lankans from Mandapam in Ramanathapuram and Puthupatty, Gopalpatty & Adiyanuthu in Dindigul. And on 23rd February, 2022, 208 Citizenship certificates were issued for Sri Lankans from Gummidipoondi and Puzhal in Tamil Nadu.

Special consular camps organized by the Sri Lanka Deputy High Commission in Chennai extends a remarkable service to the Sri Lankan expatriate community living in Southern India, especially in birth and citizenship registrations. Hence, these camps are continually organized by the Mission adhering to all health & safety guidelines.

Deputy High Commission of Sri Lanka

Chennai