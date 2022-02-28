Strengthening Economic relations the focus of several meetings in Paris

The Foreign Minister attended several meetings at the Chamber of Commerce of France. He met with Counsellor Bernard Quinet and Head of International Business Networks Estelle Gillot at the Chamber of Commerce. The main focus of discussion was networking arrangements between French and Sri Lankan companies and French expertise for educational programmes in entrepreneurship, business management and related subjects.
Minister Prof. Peiris held discussions with Francois Corbin of MEDEF International, the largest association of companies in France. Among representatives of the corporate sector he met in Paris were Secretary General of the company M21 Life Sciences Christian Leroux and Vice President of Marketing Strategy Thales DIS Jean-Claude Perrin.