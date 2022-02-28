Strengthening Economic relations the focus of several meetings in Paris

Foreign Minister Prof. G.L Peiris met with Minister Delegate for Trade and Economic Attractiveness Franck Reister at the Foreign Ministry in Paris to discuss French support for the expansion of economic relations with Sri Lanka in a variety of sectors. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the two Ministers at the conclusion of their discussion.

The Foreign Minister attended several meetings at the Chamber of Commerce of France. He met with Counsellor Bernard Quinet and Head of International Business Networks Estelle Gillot at the Chamber of Commerce. The main focus of discussion was networking arrangements between French and Sri Lankan companies and French expertise for educational programmes in entrepreneurship, business management and related subjects.

Minister Prof. Peiris held discussions with Francois Corbin of MEDEF International, the largest association of companies in France. Among representatives of the corporate sector he met in Paris were Secretary General of the company M21 Life Sciences Christian Leroux and Vice President of Marketing Strategy Thales DIS Jean-Claude Perrin.