Establishment of Economic Council

economic restructuring as well as the major development projects that directly affect the economic policies and financial policies of the government. The Cabinet of Ministers decided to grant their concurrence to the measures to be taken by His Excellency the President to let implement the decisions taken by the relevant Ministries, Departments and Statutory institutions when necessary subject to the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers followed by the instructions and guidance of that Board as well as to invite intellects with esteem/standard in the respective fields as required for the meetings of the Economy board. Accordingly, the composition of the Economic Council is comprised as follows.
His Excellency the President Gotabhaya Rajapaksha (Chairman)
Hon. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksha
Hon. Minister of Trade Bandula Gunawardhana
Hon. Minister of Highways Johnston Fernando
Hon. Minister of Finance Basille Rajapaksha
Hon. Minister of Agriculture Mahindananda Aluthgamage
Hon. Minister of Plantation Ramesh Pathirana
Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Mr. Ajith Niwad Kabral
Secretary to the President Mr. Gamini Senerath
Secretary to the Treasury Mr. S. R. Aatigala
Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Mr. Dhammika Nanayakkara