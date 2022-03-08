Establishment of Economic Council

His Excellency the President has decided to convene Economic Council weekly with the objective of accelerating the economic growth in the country through the management of the entire economy by thoroughly discussing the local economic policies including macroeconomic policies, the behaviour of the national economy after Covid - 19 pandemic situation,

economic restructuring as well as the major development projects that directly affect the economic policies and financial policies of the government. The Cabinet of Ministers decided to grant their concurrence to the measures to be taken by His Excellency the President to let implement the decisions taken by the relevant Ministries, Departments and Statutory institutions when necessary subject to the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers followed by the instructions and guidance of that Board as well as to invite intellects with esteem/standard in the respective fields as required for the meetings of the Economy board. Accordingly, the composition of the Economic Council is comprised as follows.

 His Excellency the President Gotabhaya Rajapaksha (Chairman)

 Hon. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksha

 Hon. Minister of Trade Bandula Gunawardhana

 Hon. Minister of Highways Johnston Fernando

 Hon. Minister of Finance Basille Rajapaksha

 Hon. Minister of Agriculture Mahindananda Aluthgamage

 Hon. Minister of Plantation Ramesh Pathirana

 Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Mr. Ajith Niwad Kabral

 Secretary to the President Mr. Gamini Senerath

 Secretary to the Treasury Mr. S. R. Aatigala

 Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Mr. Dhammika Nanayakkara