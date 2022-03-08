TBEA Seeks to Provide Renewable Energy Solutions for Sri Lanka

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Beijing, Dr. Palitha Kohona and a delegation from the Embassy, visited the headquarters of the TBEA Co. Ltd. (Tebian Electric Apparatus Co., Ltd.)

on 02 March, 2022. Ambassador Kohona held discussions with the Vice President of TBEA Co. Ltd,. Jia Xiaohui, Deputy General Manager for International Business, Wang

Yanggang, and the TBEA delegation, on renewable power generation in Sri Lanka.

TBEA Co., Ltd, is a provider of systemic solutions for the global energy industry which holds the 228th place, among the World’s Top 500 Machinery Manufacturers. Its scope

encompasses power transmission, transformers, new polysilicon materials, aluminium, electronics, solar photovoltaic and wind power systems.

During the discussion, Ambassador Dr. Palitha Kohona said that Sri Lanka is looking for more investments in the renewable energy sector and investors like the TBEA Co., Ltd,

are welcome. He stated that Green Energy is the future for mankind and the planet and as per the policy framework of the current Government; ‘Vistas of Prosperity’, Sri Lanka

seeks to produce 70% of energy from renewables by 2030, opening up further investment opportunities. Deputy General Manager Wang Yanggang assured that the TBEA is ready to provide renewable energy solutions to Sri Lanka and hoped that this discussion would bring more opportunities between the two parties. The Ambassador also encouraged the TBEA to invest in other natural resources in Sri Lanka, including silicon and graphite.

This discussion was followed by a visit to the exhibition displaying major services and achievements of the TBEA.

Embassy of Sri Lanka

Beijing