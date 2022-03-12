 Ambassador Asirwatham discusses Sri Lanka tourism promotion in the Walloon region with Governor of Namur in Belgium

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Belgium Grace Asirwatham met with Denis Mathen, Governor of Namur Province in Belgium, on 08th March 2022 at the Governor’s Residence. Namur is the capital of the French-speaking Walloon region in Belgium. The purpose of the meeting was to promote economic relations especially to create awareness of Sri Lanka as a destination for tourism in the Province of Namur.

The Governor of Namur, explained the importance of Namur as a commercial and industrial centre in the Walloon region and appreciated that the Embassy was already in touch with the Walloon Agency for Exports and Foreign Investments (AWEX) in Namur to exploit the opportunities to enhance trade relations with the Walloon region. The Governor recommended the Embassy’s close association with the Sustainable Economic Development Agency in the Province of Namur (BEP) for further establishing business connections and agreed to provide more information and facilitate the engagement between the BEP and the Embassy.

While appreciating the assistance offered by the Governor, Ambassador Asirwatham explained the status of trade relations between Belgium and Sri Lanka and expressed keenness to promote Sri Lanka tourism in the French-speaking Walloon region. The Governor assured the Ambassador of his fullest support to organize a tourism workshop, including preliminary arrangements to find a suitable venue and introduce prominent tour operators in the region. The Ambassador presented information on Sri Lanka as one of the best tourism destinations in the world. The Governor responded saying that he was very excited and enthralled about the tourist attractions and features in Sri Lanka and already thinking about visiting Sri Lanka for a holiday.

The discussion also centred on potential new areas of cooperation between Sri Lanka and the Province of Namur including collaboration between the universities. The Governor and Ambassador agreed to continue their engagement and cooperation for the mutual benefit.

Madhuka Silva, Counsellor of the Embassy and Monique De Decker, Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka in Antwerp, joined the Ambassador at the meeting.

Embassy of Sri Lanka

Brussels