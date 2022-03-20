Free Webinar on the Private Sector Role in Enhancing K-12 Education in Sri Lanka

The Sri Lanka - Singapore Business Council (SLSBC) of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce will host a free webinar aimed at facilitating the private sector’s role in enhancing K-12 education in Sri Lanka, on Wednesday 23rd March 2022 from 2:30 pm to 3:45 pm.

Designed for corporate decision makers, CSR foundation leaders and private educational institutions, the webinar will feature renowned experts in the field of education who will offer insights and perspectives on emerging opportunities for the private sector in the field of K-12 education.

The webinar will feature Dr. Harsha Alles (Chairman, Gateway Group, and Member, Presidential Task Force on Education Reform), Dr. Sujata Gamage (Senior Research Fellow at LIRNEasia), and Dr. Upali M. Sedere (State Secretary, Ministry of Education Reforms). The webinar will be moderated by Mr. Yukthi Gunasekera – Chairman, Education Subcommittee of the SLSBC.

“Participants will gain valuable insights on gap areas in the current K-12 education system that can be bridged by companies, CSR foundations, and education institutions in Sri Lanka and Singapore”, Mr. Gunasekera noted. Highlighting the SLSBC’s continuing efforts and achievements in promoting bilateral trade between Sri Lanka and Singapore, SLSBC President Mr. Prajeeth Balasubramanium said, “given Singapore’s leading position in K-12 education, Sri Lanka stands to benefit immensely from the transfer of knowledge and expertise from Singapore.”

To register for this free webinar, which will take place via Zoom from 2:30 pm to 3:45 pm on Wednesday 23 rd March 2022, please contact Ms. Dinithi Dias on 011-5588861 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or register online via https://forms.gle/7jUMdvQsZ1PgrDve6.