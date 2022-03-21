“Ceylon Tea” Showcased at Foodex Japan 2022

The Sri Lanka Embassy in Japan with the assistance of the Sri Lanka Tea Board showcased “Ceylon Tea” at the Foodex Japan 2022, the 47th International Food and Beverage Exhibition held in Tokyo, Japan which consisted of over 1400 food related stalls.

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Japan, Sanjiv Gunasekara participated at the Foodex Japan opening ceremony, represented by Ambassadors of over 25 countries, and inaugurated the

Sri Lanka Tea pavilion. Guests at the pavilion included the General Manager of Purchasing for MOS Burger Franchise which operates over 1700 restaurants worldwide.

The Sri Lanka pavilion included Dilmah Tea, George Stewarts Tea, Nelsons - Ranfur Tea, Jafferjee Brothers - Jaf Tea, Ceyem Tea and several stalls of theSri Lanka Tea Board.All

exhibitors made live interactive presentations of their many products. Multiple Business to Business Meetings took place and over 600 inquiries were received during the four days

the exhibition by prospective retail chains, restaurants and distributors.

The Tea Board stall hosted by the staff of the Sri Lanka Mission in Japan along with Japanese volunteers provided continuous tea tasting opportunities and educated visitors about

“Ceylon Tea”. First Secretary (Commercial) Kapila J. Kumara coordinated the event.

Embassy of Sri Lanka

Tokyo