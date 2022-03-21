CBSL issues a Circulation Standard Commemorative coin to mark 150th Anniversary of Faculty of Medicine, University of Colombo

March 24, 2022
    March 22, 2022
    The Central Bank of Sri Lanka issues a Circulation Standard Commemorative coin to mark 150th Anniversary of Faculty of Medicine, University of Colombo

     The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) issued a circulation standard commemorative coin with a face value of Rs. 20 to mark the 150th Anniversary of Faculty of Medicine, University of Colombo in recognition of its contribution to the nation as the first medical faculty in the country. This coin was issued at the request of Faculty of Medicine, University of Colombo.

     

    FULL TEXT- - https://www.cbsl.gov.lk/sites/default/files/cbslweb_documents/press/pr/press_20220321_cbsl_issues_150th_anniversary_of_faculty_of_medicine_uoc_commemorative_coin_e.pdf

