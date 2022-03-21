CBSL issues a Circulation Standard Commemorative coin to mark 150th Anniversary of Faculty of Medicine, University of Colombo

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) issued a circulation standard commemorative coin with a face value of Rs. 20 to mark the 150th Anniversary of Faculty of Medicine, University of Colombo in recognition of its contribution to the nation as the first medical faculty in the country. This coin was issued at the request of Faculty of Medicine, University of Colombo.

FULL TEXT- - https://www.cbsl.gov.lk/sites/default/files/cbslweb_documents/press/pr/press_20220321_cbsl_issues_150th_anniversary_of_faculty_of_medicine_uoc_commemorative_coin_e.pdf