Sri Lanka hosts the Fifth BIMSTEC Summit in Colombo

The Government of Sri Lanka will host the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit in Colombo in hybrid mode next week from 28-30 March 2022.

The Senior Officials and the Foreign Ministers of Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, and Thailand will arrive in Sri Lanka for the BIMSTEC Senior Officials’ Meeting and Ministerial Meeting scheduled to be held on the 28 and 29 March, 2022 respectively while the Foreign Minister of Myanmar will participate virtually.

The President of Sri Lanka will chair the 5th BIMSTEC Summit on 30 March, 2022 with the virtual participation of leaders of Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal and Thailand. Myanmar will be represented by the Foreign Minister of Myanmar at the Summit.

During the Summit and preceding meetings, the delegates will discuss the progress of the BIMSTEC as a regional group.

The Summit is also expected to adopt the BIMSTEC charter and sign several legal agreements.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs