Minister of Foreign Affairs Prof. Peiris meets the Ambassador of South Africa

Minister of Foreign Affairs Professor G. L. Peiris met with the Ambassador of South Africa, Sandile Edwin Schalk at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 25 March, 2021.

The main focus of the discussion was the experience of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of South Africa. The Foreign Minister explained to the High Commissioner that

it was the intention of the Government of Sri Lanka to study closely the positive experiences of other countries while taking care to ensure that these experiences were adapted

creatively to suit the circumstances of Sri Lanka.

The High Commissioner briefed the Minister of Foreign Affairs comprehensively on all aspects of the process in South Africa and on various initiatives by former President Nelson

Mandela after his election as the President.

