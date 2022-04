Ambassador for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Abdulnaser bin Hussain Al-Harthi, paid a farewell call on the Minister of Foreign Affairs Prof. G.L. Peiris on 25 March 2022 at the

At the meeting, Foreign Minister Prof. Peiris commended the excellent efforts of the outgoing Ambassador to strengthen the relations between the two countries, including the

granting of Saudi funds for Sri Lanka’s development projects and the support extended at the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Saudi Ambassador Al-Harthi thanked Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Prof. Peiris for the support extended to him during his tenure in Sri Lanka.