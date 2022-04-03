BNS ‘PROTTASHA’ arrives in Trincomalee

BNS ‘PROTTASHA’, a corvette of the Bangladesh Navy arrived at the port of Trincomalee (02nd April 2022). Upon her arrival, Sri Lanka Navy welcomed the visiting ship in compliance with naval tradition.

The 90.01m-long ship is manned by a crew of 140 and she is commanded by Commander Mohammad Golam Kibria.

Meanwhile, the Commanding Officer of the ship called on Commander Eastern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Jayantha Kularathne and Flag Officer Commanding Naval Fleet, Rear Admiral Saman Perera at the Eastern Naval Command Headquarters (02nd April). They held cordial discussions and exchanged mementos to mark the significance of the occasion.

During their stay in the country, the crew members of BNS ‘PROTTASHA’ will participate in several programmes organized by the Sri Lanka Navy, with a view to promoting camaraderie and cooperation. On completion of the tour events the ship is scheduled to leave the island on 04th April 2022.