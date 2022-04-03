Outgoing Judge Advocate Receives the Kudos from Army Chief

The Judge Advocate General, Army Headquarters, Major General Edward Jayasinghe of the Sri Lanka Army General Service Corps on the verge of his retirement from the Army, having completed an illustrious service of more than 28 years was invited to the office of the Commander of the Army at the Army Headquarters on Wednesday (30).

General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army during the interactive meet commended Major General Edward Jayasinghe’s dedicated and

committed roles in various capacities.

Similarly, the Army Chief appreciated the retiring Senior Officer’s professional legal consultations, made on behalf of the organization and how he rendered his services as the

Director Legal at the Army HQ prior to the current appointment.

The outgoing Senior Officer also thanked the Commander of the Army for his wishes and the thoughtfulness while mentioning about the encouragement he received from the Army Chief in the performance of his duties. Towards the end of the interaction, General Shavendra Silva awarded a special memento to the outgoing Major General Edward Jayasinghe as a symbol of appreciation and commendation.

Here follows the brief profile of Major General Edward Jayasinghe;

As an Officer Cadet, he enlisted to the Sri Lanka Army on 01 October 1993 and received commissions as a Captain in the Army.

He held the appointments of Staff Officer Grade III (Legal) Headquarters 3 Division, attached to the Directorate of Legal at Army Headquarters – Colombo, Staff Officer Grade II

(Legal) Directorate of Legal, Army Headquarters, Colonel (Legal) Directorate of Legal Services, Army Headquarters.

Staff Officer Grade I (Disc Wing) Directorate of Legal Services, Army Headquarters, Legal Officer United Nations Peace Keeping Operations - Haiti, Officiating Director

Directorate of Legal Services, Army Headquarters, Overlooking Duties of the Judge Advocate General, Army Headquarters, Director Directorate of Legal Services, Army

Headquarters.

He overlooked duties of the Judge Advocate General at Directorate of Legal Services, Army Headquarters, Judge Advocate General Directorate of Legal Services, Army

Headquarters. He also serves as Legal Advisor to Ministry of Defence as of now.



SL Army