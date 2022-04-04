A suspect nabbed with Crystal Methamphetamine in Mannar

A coordinated operation conducted by the Navy with the Divisional Crime Detective Bureau of Mannar on the night of 02nd April 2022 led to the apprehension of a suspect with 563g of Crystal Methamphetamine (ICE) in Thottakkadu, Mannar.

Sri Lanka Navy has been conducting regular operations to curb illegal activities including the smuggling of drugs. In a similar operation conducted by SLNS Gajaba in North Central Naval Command with the Divisional Crime Detective Bureau of Mannar led to this apprehension in Thottakkadu area on 02nd April. In this operation the raiding party searched a suspicious house in the locality and found 563g of Crystal Methamphetamine. The operation also made way to the apprehension of a suspect from the location, in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, the gross street value of the seized amount of ICE is believed to be over Rs. 4.5 million.

The suspect held in this operation is a 47-year-old resident of Mannar. The accused along with Crystal Methamphetamine in his possession was handed over to the Mannar Police for onward legal proceedings.