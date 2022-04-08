The Hon. Speaker endorses the Certificate on Surcharge Tax Bill

Accordingly, this Act will come into effect today (08) as the Surcharge Tax Act No. 14 of 2022. The Surcharge Bill was passed with amendments and without a vote in Parliament yesterday.
Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Speaker of Parliament endorsed the certificate on Surcharge Tax Bill today (08) which was taken up for debate yesterday (07) and passed in Parliament.
