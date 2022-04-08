April 08, 2022
    The Hon. Speaker endorses the Certificate on Surcharge Tax Bill

    Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Speaker of Parliament endorsed the certificate on Surcharge Tax Bill today (08) which was taken up for debate yesterday (07) and passed in Parliament.


    Accordingly, this Act will come into effect today (08) as the Surcharge Tax Act No. 14 of 2022. The Surcharge Bill was passed with amendments and without a vote in Parliament yesterday.

