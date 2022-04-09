April 09, 2022
    Sri Lankan Community in Jordan donates Medical Equipment

    The Sri Lankan Community in Jordan donated a consignment of medical equipment through the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Jordan.

     

    The donation from the Sri Lankan Community in Jordan was handed over at a ceremony held at the Foreign Ministry in Colombo. Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage handed over the donation to State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana.

     

    Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Jordan Shanika Dissanayake and the staff of the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Amman coordinated the arrangements for the dispatch of the donation.

     

    Foreign Ministry

    Colombo

     

    08 April, 2022

