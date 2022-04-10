April 10, 2022
    political Current Affairs

      Navy nabs two suspects with Crystal Methamphetamine worth over Rs.7.6 million in Talaimannar seas

    April 10, 2022
    Sri Lanka Navy nabbed 02 suspects with about 956g of Crystal Methamphetamine (ICE) and a dinghy, during a patrol in seas north of Talaimannar, (08th April 2022).

    Sri Lanka Navy has been conducting regular patrols in waters around the island to prevent smuggling of drugs and other forms of illegal activities. During a similar patrol, an Inshore Patrol Craft attached to the North Central Naval Command detected a suspicious dinghy in seas north of Talaimannar on the morning of 08th April and recovered about 956g of Crystal Methamphetamine being smuggled by the dinghy. Accordingly, the Navy held those 02 suspects with narcotics, equipment in their possession and the dinghy used for this illegal act.

    The gross street value of seized Crystal Methamphetamine is believed to be over Rs. 7.6 million.

    The suspects held were identified as residents of Talaimannar area, aged 37 and 45. The accused together with narcotics, their belongings and the dinghy were handed over to the Talaimannar Police for onward legal proceedings.

    SL Navy

