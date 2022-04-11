Sri Lanka Embassy in Jordan organizes an Arabica Coffee Awareness Promotion

The workshop showcased Arabica and Robusta beans and Arabica coffee powder from three Sri Lankan exporters, viz Kiyota Coffee Company, Hint Nuwara Eliya and DFC Roasters. Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Jordan Shanika Dissanayake gave a detailed presentation on Sri Lanka’s sustainably-grown Arabica coffee and the regions where both Arabica and

Robusta coffee are grown. The Ambassador said that she looks forward to seeing Sri Lankan coffee becoming an economic and cultural bridge between Sri Lanka and Jordan as

many Jordanians are coffee aficionados. The presentation was done alongside a live demonstration for a sensory experience and a tasting session through a barista hired by the

Embassy. The importers were able to sample roasted and unroasted specialty coffees and taste the coffee beans that were on display.

The event was organized not only to highlight Sri Lanka as an exporter of high-quality Arabica coffee beans but to also showcase the value-added packaging used by Sri Lankan

coffee exporters, some of which comprise the coffee pouch with valve, and foil packaging which retains oxygen and moisture and the aroma-proof canisters.

Embassy of Sri Lanka

Jordan

11 April, 2022