Navy renders assistance to rescue distressed fishermen at sea

Sri Lanka Navy on 10th April 2022 rendered assistance to safely bring ashore a group of fishermen who were aboard a distressed fishing vessel in southern seas and rush them to hospital for medical attention.

Five (05) fishermen aboard the multi-day fishing vessel Madushan 14 (Registration Number: IMUL-2180 GLE) which left the Galle fishery harbour on 07th April, were in

desperation as the fishing trawler had capsized about 40 nautical miles (about 74km) off Galle. Another multi-day fishing vessel in the vicinity has rescued 04 fishers form the

watery grave while one fisherman was reported missing.

Responding to a request for assistance by the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources from the Navy Headquarters on 09th April, a Fast Attack Craft attached to the

Southern Naval Command was despatched to the above sea area in search of the missing person and to bring the rescued fishermen ashore.

Upon being transferred the 04 rescued fishermen ashore, the Navy rushed them to Karapitiya Teaching Hospital for medical attention. Meanwhile, The Navy is still engaged in a

search and rescue mission to locate the missing fisherman.

Remaining true to its bounden duty, the Navy is prepared around the clock to respond to distress calls of this nature in Sri Lanka’s Search and Rescue Region.