Ready for a discussion with the people who protest at the Gall Face Greens- Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse



Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse declares that he is ready to negotiate with the protestors who picket at the Gall Face Greens on Socio-economic and political issues in the country.



Accordingly, important thoughts held by the protestors will be discussed in detail for the sake of overcoming the challenge faced by the country at the moment. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse further mentions that he invites the representatives of the groups who picket if they are ready to negotiate.