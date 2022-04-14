  Several measures to manage drug shortage in Government hospitals

There is a shortage of some drugs and equipment in certain Government hospitals, and plans are afoot to manage the shortage and ensure an uninterrupted supply of drugs and equipment, the Health Ministry states.



A shortage of supply of certain drugs occurred due to the delay in opening Letters of Credit in time amid the difficulty in finding foreign currency. Several solutions have been identified to that effect, and they are being implemented.

One of them is to open Letters of Credit under the Indian Credit line facility and order drugs and equipment. The second is the US$10 million fund received from the World Bank to buy drugs. In addition, the Ministry has started discussions with the World Health Organization (WHO) and Asian Development Bank (ADB).

At the same time, a request has been made to international agencies, foreign nationals and Sri Lankan expatriates to make donations or provide essential drugs. The Ministry states that it has already received positive responses in that regard.

The Health Ministry pointed out that the Press Release issued yesterday by the Department of Government Information should be corrected accordingly. The particular Press Release quoting an official source stated that there was no drug shortage in Government hospitals.

Mohan Samaranayake

Director General of Government Information