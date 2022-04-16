Commander & ASVU President Appreciate Role of Civil Staffers & Others Awarding New Year Gifts

Symbolizing the appreciative regard and recognition the Army attaches to the role of civil staffers in the organization, General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army on the eve of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year awarded New Year gift parcels to a batch of civil staffers working in the Commander's secretariat after inviting them to the Commander's office at the Army Headquarters.

The occasion shared New Year sentiments where General Shavendra Silva while awarding those gift packets inquired into the well-being of their family members and concerns, related to them, if any. At the same time, the recipients of those gift parcels expressed their gratitude and pleasure for being able to interact with the Commander of the Army, perhaps for the first time during their tenure at the Commander's secretariat.

Meanwhile, the Army Seva Vanitha Unit (ASVU) repeating its welfare role for the benefit of civil staffers and others at work inside the Army Headquarters complex gave away gift parcels, dry ration packets and other essentials during a simple ceremony, held at the Army Headquarters, headed by Mrs Sujeewa Nelson, President, Army Seva Vanitha Unit.

The ASVU, appeciative of dedicated services of Civil Staffers at the Army Headquarters, Officers and Other Ranks working in the Army Seva Vanitha Unit (ASVU) office complex awarded those separate New Year gift parcels of essentials and dry ration packs to them on the same occasion. Mrs Nelson as the Chief Guest awarded those incentives to beneficiaries as one more project of the ASVU.

General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army also joined the brief ceremony at the invitation of the ASVU adding weight to the event.

In another gesture, the occasion assumed greater significance as one Mrs Chandrani Liyanage, a philanthropist in Homagama area came forward to gift her two-storied house and its compound, worth about Rs 9 million to the ASVU for use in its welfare projects in order to further support its ongoing roles being launched in support of injured War Heroes and family members of fallen ones.

The donor symbolically handed over the documents, related to her property located in Romiel Mawatha, Homagama to General Shavendra Silva and Mrs Sujeewa Nelson, President, ASVU. Mrs Nelson gratefully acknowledged the gesture and thanked Mrs Liyanage for her thoughfulness and assured that the property would definitely be used for a productive purpose, meant to boost welfare of War Heroes and their family members.

Brigadier Thushara Balasooriya, Brigadier Coordinator at the ASVU office, few Officers and Other Ranks were also associated with the day's event

